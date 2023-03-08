HM the King Congratulates Vo Van Thuong on his Election as President of Socialist Republic of Vietnam

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Vo Van Thuong on the occasion of his election as President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses to Vo Van Thuong His best wishes for success in his high office, in the service of the Vietnamese people's aspirations for further progress and prosperity.

HM the King assures the new Vietnamese President of His firm determination to work together with him to strengthen the close relations rooted in friendship and cooperation between the two countries in all sectors, for the mutual benefit of the two friendly peoples.

MAP: 07 March 2023