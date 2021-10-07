HM the King to Deliver Speech Friday at Opening of 1st Session of 1st Legislative Year of 11th Legislature

HM King Mohammed VI will deliver a speech on Friday to the parliament at the opening of the 1st session of the 1st legislative year of the 11th legislature, announces the ministry of the Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery in a statement.



Due to precautionary measures triggered by the evolution of the health situation, the Sovereign will deliver the speech from the Royal Palace, the ministry added.



The Royal Speech will be broadcast live inside the parliament as well as on radio and TV channels starting 4 p.m.



HM the King gave, in this regard, his high guidelines to safeguard the safety of parliamentarians, in particular through the respect of all the precautionary measures adopted.

MAP 07 October 2021