HM the King Expresses Solidarity to Custodian of Two Holy Mosques following Despicable Attacks against Vital, Civilian Facilities in Saudi Arabia

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of solidarity to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, following the despicable and repeated attacks against vital and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia.



In this message, HM the King affirms that he has followed, with strong condemnation, the news of the despicable and repeated attacks which target vital and civilian facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The Sovereign, who strongly condemns these cowardly subversive and terrorist acts, reiterates the full solidarity of the Kingdom of Morocco with this brotherly country, stressing that he stands permanently by its side to face these abject attempts which do not only constitute an attack to the security of its territories and its citizens, but also a threat to energy security and supply in the world.



HM the prays the Almighty to preserve this country and spare it from all misfortune, expressing his sincere feelings of solidarity with King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

MAP 26 March 2022