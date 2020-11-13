HM the King Extends Condolences and Compassion to King of Bahrain

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and compassion to the King of Bahrain, HM Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa following the death of HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa.



In this message, the Sovereign said he was very saddened and moved by the news concerning the passing of the Prime Minister of Bahrain, HRH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa.



In this sad circumstance, HM the King expressed to HM Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, the distinguished royal family and the brotherly Bahraini people, His heartfelt condolences and compassion following the demise of a great statesman who devoted his life to serving his country in all honesty and loyalty and contributed with efficiency to its march of development as he was a great defender of the unity of his country.



The Sovereign said he shares the feelings of the King of Bahrain following this painful loss, asking God to grant the deceased his mercy, welcome him in his vast paradise and fully reward him for the commendable services rendered to his country and to the Islamic Ummah.



HM the King prayed the Almighty to preserve the King of Bahrain, to grant him health, well-being and long life and to keep him and the brotherly Bahraini people out of harm's way.

MAP 12 November 2020