HM the King Extends Condolences to Chinese President after China Eastern Airlines Plane Crash

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence and compassion to president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, following the crash of a China Eastern Airlines plane, in the South of the country.



In this message, HM the King says he was deeply saddened by the news of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash, in which many people have unfortunately lost their lives.



On this sad occasion, the Sovereign sends his most sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to Xi Jinping, to the grieving families and to the Chinese people, wishing the Chinese head of State and the victims' relatives patience and comfort.

MAP 22 March 2022