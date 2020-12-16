HM the King Extends Condolences to Family of Journalist and Film Critic Noureddine Sail

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of journalist and film critic Noureddine Sail, who died on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday.

In this message, the Sovereign said he was deeply saddened by the news of the death of late Sail, praying God to surround him with his holy mercy.

In this painful ordeal, HM the King expressed to the family of late Sail, to his media and cultural family, and to his friends and admirers, his heartfelt condolences and his sincere compassion following the loss of a unique figure, who was among the first founders of film criticism in Morocco and among those who contributed to the promotion of the film industry in the Kingdom, as an intellectual, a critic and a leader of national and international media and film institutions.

Late Sail had shown competence, dedication and loyalty, the Sovereign said, affirming that he shares the grief of Sail's family following this cruel loss, which is part of the unstoppable destiny of God.

Recalling the qualities of the deceased who was virtuous and enjoyed great love and esteem, HM the King implored the Almighty to grant his family patience and comfort and to reward late Sail for his good works in the service of his country and to welcome him in his vast paradise among the virtuous.

MAP 16 December 2020