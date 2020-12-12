HM the King Extends Condolences To Family of Journalist Salaheddine El Ghomari

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of journalist Salaheddine El Ghomari, who died Thursday evening from a heart attack.

In this message, the Sovereign said he was deeply saddened by the news of the death of journalist Salaheddine El Ghomari, praying God to welcome him in His vast paradise among the virtuous ones.

In this painful ordeal, HM the King expressed to the family of late El Ghomari, and to all his friends and admirers, his heartfelt condolences and his sincere compassion following this cruel loss, praying God to grant them patience and comfort.

Affirming that he shares the grief of the family of the deceased following the passing of a great journalist, known for his human qualities and his sincere patriotism, HM the King prayed the Almighty to reward late El Ghomari for his good works in the service of his homeland.

MAP 11 December 2020