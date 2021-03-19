HM the King Extends Condolences to Family of Late Mohand El Yahyaoui

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of late Mohand El Yahyaoui.

In this message, the Sovereign said He learnt with great sorrow the news of the passing of the artist and poet Mohand El Yahyaoui, "a pioneer of Amazigh music and poetry" in Morocco, expressing His heartfelt condolences and sincere compassion to the members of his family, and through them, to all his relatives and to the national artistic family.

HM the King implored the Almighty to grant patience and comfort to the bereaved family following this cruel loss, the divine will being unstoppable, and to fully reward late El Yahyaoui for his commendable services rendered to the Motherland.

MAP 19 March 2021