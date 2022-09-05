HM the King Extends Condolences to Family Members of Artist Noureddine Bikr

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family members of the late artist Noureddine Bikr.



In this message, the Sovereign says he learned with deep emotion the news of the passing of the artist Noureddine Bikr, praying God to have the deceased in his holy mercy.



In these painful circumstances, HM the King expresses to the family members of the deceased, and through them, to his national artistic family as well as to his friends and fans, his deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion following the loss of a skilled actor who marked the artistic scene by his creativity, his style, and the roles he played and which will remain forever engraved in the national artistic repertoire.



Sharing the sorrow of Noureddine Bikr's family members, the Sovereign prays the Almighty to grant them patience and comfort, and to reward the deceased for the services extended to the Nation and accept him in his vast paradise.

MAP September 2022