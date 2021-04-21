HM the King Extends Condolences to General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno over Death of His Father Marshal Idriss Deby Itno, Head of State of Chad

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences to General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Chad Transitional Military Council, following the death of his father Marshal Idriss Deby Itno, Head of State of Chad and Supreme Chief of the Armed Forces.

In this message, the Sovereign says he learned with emotion the passing of Marshal Idriss Deby Itno, who died while defending the territorial integrity of his country.

In this painful circumstance, HM the King expresses to General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, to all his family and to the brotherly people of Chad, His sincere condolences, imploring the Almighty to have the deceased in His holy mercy.

His Majesty the King salutes the memory of this great statesman who served with ardor and conviction the interests of his nation, as evidenced by his recent re-election for a new presidential term.

The Sovereign is convinced that the President of the Transitional Military Council will be able to lead the political transition of the Republic of Chad and consolidate the foundations of a stable and prosperous state "that will contribute to the security of the entire Sahel-Saharan region, for which the late President never ceased to work."

MAP 21 avril 2021