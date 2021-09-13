HM the King Extends Condolences to Portuguese President following Passing of Jorge Sampaio

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences to the President of the Portuguese Republic, Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, following the death of the former head of State Jorge Sampaio.

The Sovereign says, in this message, that he learnt with deep sorrow the sad news of the death of Mr. Jorge Sampaio, former President of the Portuguese Republic.

HM the King underlines the humanist commitment of the deceased, "an eminent mediator between cultures and civilizations."

In these painful circumstances, the Sovereign expresses to Mr. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, as well as to the family of the deceased and to the Portuguese people, his heartfelt condolences and of his sincere feelings of compassion.

"Morocco pays tribute to the memory of this great statesman, a faithful friend of the Kingdom who actively contributed to the consolidation of friendly relations between our two countries", HM the King points out.

MAP 11 September 2021