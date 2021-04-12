HM the King Extends Condolences to Queen Elizabeth II over Death of Her Husband Prince Philip

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences to Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom, following the passing of her husband, HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"It is with deep sorrow that I learned of the passing of your beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May he rest in peace," wrote the monarch.

"On this sad occasion, I send Your Majesty, all members of your esteemed Royal family and the British people my personal condolences and deepest sympathy, together with those of the Moroccan people. Our thoughts are with you," said HM the King in the message.

MAP 09 avril 2021