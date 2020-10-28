HM the King Extends Condolences To Sultan of Brunei Darussalam over Passing of Son

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, following the death of his son Prince Haji Abdul Azim.



In this message, HM the King said he was "shocked and deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing of Your Majesty's son, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Abdul Azim, May he rest in peace."



"On this sad occasion, I send Your Majesty my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy and pray that Almighty God Comfort you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the Royal family", wrote the royal message.

MAP 27 October 2020