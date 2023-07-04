HM the King Extends Congratulations to Belarus President on National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a message of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on the occasion of his country's national day.

In this message, HM the King expresses His warm congratulations to President Lukashenko and His sincere wishes for further progress and prosperity to the friendly Belarusian people.

The Sovereign takes this opportunity to praise the friendship and mutual respect uniting the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Belarus, reiterating His determination to continue working together with the Belarusian President to consolidate bilateral cooperation in various fields in the interests of the two friendly peoples.

(MAP 03.07.2023)