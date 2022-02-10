HM the King Gives Approval to Appointment of Judicial Officials in Several Jurisdictions of the Kingdom

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, President of the Supreme Council of the Judiciary (CSPJ), has given his approval to the appointment of judicial officials in several jurisdictions of the Kingdom.

These appointments were made following the vacancy of four positions of responsibility after the retirement decision of the magistrates who occupied these positions, and the vacancy of three others after the magistrates concerned were elected, on October 23, 2021, as representatives of their colleagues at the CSPJ during the second term (2022-2026), said Wednesday a release issued by the Council.

They aim to breathe new life into the positions of judicial responsibility in the various jurisdictions, to achieve greater efficiency in terms of judicial performance and greater transparency in management, to appoint judicial officials capable of supporting the CSPJ strategy in terms of morality, probity and righteousness, and to put the independence of justice at the service of the fair and equitable application of the law.

These appointments, relating to 14 posts, i.e. 6.45% of all judicial responsibilities, concerned eight magistrates who were assigned positions of responsibility for the first time, while the rest of the posts were entrusted to magistrates currently occupying missions of lower or similar grades.

These are the positions of First President of the Appeal Court (1), First President of the Commercial Court of Appeal (1), President of the Court of First Instance (7), President of the Commercial Court (1), Public Prosecutor at a court of first instance (3) and Public Prosecutor at a commercial court (1).

A judicial official was relieved of his duties, according to the same source.

MAP 09 February 2022