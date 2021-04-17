HM the King Gives Approval to Send Personal Royal Donation in Form of Food Aid to Lebanese Armed Forces and People (Royal Armed Forces)

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), has kindly given his approval to make a personal royal donation in the form of food aid for the benefit of the Lebanese armed forces and the brotherly Lebanese people.

The delivery of this aid to Lebanon will be ensured by Moroccan military airplanes, said a statement by the FAR General Staff.

This Royal decision comes in response to a request made by the Lebanese side, and as part of solidarity with this sister country, in order to enable it to face the economic challenges and the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the source added.

MAP 16 avril 2021