HM the King Gives Instructions to Interior and Foreign Ministers to Express to Algerian Peers Morocco's Readiness to Help Algeria Combat Forest Fires

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has given His High Instructions to the Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs to express to their Algerian counterparts the readiness of the Kingdom of Morocco to help Algeria combat the forest fires that are ravaging several regions of the country, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad.

On the orders of His Majesty the King, two Canadairs were mobilized to take part in this operation, upon agreement with the Algerian authorities, the same source said.

MAP 11 August 2021