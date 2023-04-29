HM the King Inaugurates 'Mohammed VI' University Hospital in Tangier

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, inaugurated, Friday in the urban commune of Gueznaya (Prefecture of Tangier-Assilah), the University Hospital Center (CHU) "Mohammed VI", a medical pole of excellence that will allow, thanks to its Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy, to structure the supply of care in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, to attract new medical skills and provide advanced training for new generations of professionals.

This Hospital Center, which the Sovereign baptized after His August Name, attests to the particular interest that HM the King grants to the health sector, notably through the development of hospital infrastructures, the reinforcement and improvement of health services and their rapprochement to the citizens.

Its realization also testifies to the central role that the Sovereign grants to the instruction of human resources in this vital sector and His determination to ensure them a quality training adapted to the scientific and technological evolution occurred in terms of treatment, prevention, management and health governance and this, in accordance with international standards.

With a capacity of 797 beds, the new Tangier University Hospital is located at the heart of an ecosystem dedicated to healthcare. It was built on a 23-hectare site (110,000 m2 covered) adjacent to the Regional Oncology Center, near the Institut Supérieur des Professions Infirmières et Techniques de Santé (ISPITS), and bordered to the northeast by the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy.

A new-generation healthcare facility, the Mohammed VI University Hospital in Tangier has mobilized investments of more than 2.4 billion dirhams, financed by the State budget and the Qatari Fund for Development. It is modern in its architecture, the quality of care it offers, the integration of new cutting-edge technologies, and its respect for the principles of sustainability and energy efficiency, including the installation of photovoltaic panels and the construction of a laboratory wastewater treatment plant and another for treating solid medical waste.

As a public institution providing tertiary-level care and services, this hospital will carry out care, training, research, expertise, innovation and public health missions. It includes, for this purpose, a Hospital of Specialties (586 beds) housing a "medical-surgical" pole, services of pneumology, hematology, endocrinology, cardiology, ENT, neurology, nephrology, ophthalmology and nuclear medicine, in addition to an "Emergency and Intensive Care" pole with an emergency service for adults, an intensive care unit for patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, and a plastic surgery and burns treatment service. It also includes units for the treatment of sleep disorders, marrow transplants, obesity treatment and cardiovascular rehabilitation.

The "Mohammed VI" University Hospital of Tangier also houses a "Mother and Child" Hospital (211 beds) with a medical-surgical pole and another of "Emergencies and Resuscitation", a pediatric service and a unit of medical assistance to procreation.

The University Hospital Center is equipped with an emergency medical service (SAMU), a Trauma Center, a medical imaging service, laboratories of bacteriology/microbiology, hematology, pathological anatomy and cytology, molecular genetics, and 3D printing of medical devices (LABFAB).

It also has an operating theatre (31 rooms) equipped with the latest generation of equipment and fully computerized. The Hospital also includes a central pharmacy -with a robotized system of storage and automated distribution of pharmaceutical products for the benefit of patients in the various hospital services-, educational and training areas, a large conference room, a heliport and other administrative and technical facilities.

The CHU also has a Museum, a place of memory that contains a rich collection of photos, books and scientific objects that allow the visitor to learn about the development, through history, of medical equipment and hospital infrastructure in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region.

As part of the optimization of patient care and quality of care, the new University Hospital Center has the Hospital Information System, an integrated digital system based on the concept of a shared digital patient file that brings together all patient data: administrative data, medical records and care records.

Available in both primary care and hospital settings, this device, which is one of the pillars of the redesign of the national health system, allows health professionals to access the patient's medical data at any time, via a card and/or bracelet given to the patient, with the aim of speeding up medical care and improving efficiency.

The "Mohammed VI" University Hospital Center in Tangier, which is in line with the objectives of the "Tangier-Metropolis" program that focuses on the development of healthcare services, is one of the many development projects launched by the Sovereign in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region to strengthen its international influence and attractiveness.