HM the King Launches National Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign

His Majesty King Mohammed VI launched, Thursday at the Royal Palace in Fez, the national Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

On this occasion, the Sovereign has received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine against Covid-19.

In accordance with the High Royal Instructions, the vaccination campaign will be free for all citizens with the aim of immunizing all components of the Moroccan people (30 million to vaccinate about 80 percent of the population), reducing then eliminating infection cases and related-deaths and containing the spread of the virus, with a view to a gradual return to normal life.

This national campaign, which will take place gradually, will benefit all Moroccan citizens as well as foreigners living in the kingdom aged 17 and over.

MAP 28 January 2021