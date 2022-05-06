HM the King Launches in Rabat Construction Works of New Ibn Sina Hospital

His Majesty King Mohammed VI on Thursday launched, in Rabat, the construction works of the new Ibn Sina hospital, a futuristic project that will strengthen the Kingdom's health offer with an over 1,000-bed capacity.



With investments of more than 6 billion dirhams, this socially impacting project is part of a global vision to strengthen the current health structure of the Kingdom.



It testifies to the special interest the Sovereign takes in the health sector, notably through the development of hospital infrastructures, the strengthening of basic health services and bringing them closer to citizens.



Its construction also attests to the central role that the Sovereign grants to the instruction of human resources in this vital sector, and His determination to ensure them a quality training, adapted to the scientific and technological evolution occurred in terms of treatment, prevention, management and health governance, in accordance with international standards.



The future hospital will ensure more complementarity in the health map at the level of the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra Region, while giving back to the Ibn Sina hospital, built in 1954, the historical place it occupied as an incubator of skills and a medical research structure.



This new-generation care structure, which will be built on an area of 11.4 ha, is modern in its architecture, its healthcare quality, and its integration of new technologies.



It will be composed of a hospitalization tower (33 floors, with 2 lower levels), a medico-technical pole of five floors (with three lower levels), a tower of 11 floors (with three lower levels) dedicated to the National League against Cardiovascular Diseases, a Conference Center, a Training Center and an Internship Center.



The north-eastern part of the site, which houses the current hospital, will be developed as green spaces and gardens and will eventually house a museum of medicine and other annexes.



With a covered area of more than 190,000 m2, the future hospital will include a hospitalization pole, intensive care units, day hospitals, outpatient services, exploration, emergency and follow-up care and rehabilitation, resuscitation units, a unit of severe burns, a service of severe respiratory diseases, a hemodialysis center, and technical platforms. It will have a capacity of 1,044 beds, including 148 beds dedicated to intensive care units.



This high-tech hospital with its unique and innovative architecture will also have a helipad, a parking lot with a capacity of 1,300 parking spaces, and green spaces for the recovery and relaxation of patients in convalescence.



It will integrate in its design the best practices of eco-construction as well as new generation technologies (solar filters, photovoltaic panels, natural ventilation, recovery of rainwater and its use in watering the green spaces of the hospital) allowing a better energy efficiency, in line with Morocco's commitments to sustainable development.



This project, which will be completed within 48 months, will consolidate the healthcare offer in the Rabat-Salé-Kénitra Region, which currently has 10 university hospitals and 12 provincial and prefectural hospitals, with a total capacity of 4,433 beds (173 intensive care beds, 126 of which are at the Ibn Sina University Hospital Center). This capacity should reach 5,049 beds by the end of 2022 with the entry into service of 7 hospital projects that are being completed.



This futuristic hospital complex, which meets international standards, will be added to the many development projects launched by the Sovereign in Rabat, the Moroccan city of light and capital of culture, and aimed at strengthening its influence and attractiveness on the international scene.

MAP 05 mai 2022