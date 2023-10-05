HM King Mohammed VI Receives Several Foreign Ambassadors

His Majesty King Mohammed VI received, on Wednesday at the Royal Palace in Rabat, several foreign ambassadors who came to hand over, to the Sovereign, their credentials as plenipotentiary and extraordinary ambassadors of their countries in the Kingdom.

These include:

- Jorgen Karlsson, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden,

- Anna Jankovic, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria,

- Nazim Adil oglu Samadov, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

- Abuk Nikanora Manyok Aguer Cussac, Ambassador of the Republic of South Sudan,

- Puneet Talwar, Ambassador of the United States of America,

- Serhii Saienko, Ambassador of Ukraine,

- Christophe Lecourtier, Ambassador of the French Republic,

- Carlos José de Pinho e Melo Pereira Marques, Ambassador of the Portuguese Republic,

- Mamadou Coulibaly, Ambassador of the Republic of Burkina Faso,

- Fabio Chinda, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand,

- Elias Lopes Andrade, Ambassador of the Republic of Cabo Verde,

- Alexandre Guido Lopes Parola, Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil,

- Marjaana Sall, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland,

- Ahmed Bahia, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania.

This audience took place in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and HM the King's Chamberlain, Sidi Mohamed El Alaoui.

(MAP/04 October 2023)