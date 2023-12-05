HM King Mohammed VI, UAE President Hold Tête-à-Tête Talks

His Majesty King Mohammed VI held, on Monday at the “Qasr Al Watan” Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, tête-à-tête talks with President of the State of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Sovereign is paying, at the invitation of the UAE President, a working and fraternal visit to the United Arab Emirates, which was marked by the signing by the two Heads of State of the “Towards Innovative, Renewed and Consolidated Partnership between the Kingdom of Morocco and the UAE State” Declaration, aimed at advancing relations between the two countries and their joint cooperation towards broader horizons, through active economic partnerships that serve the mutual supreme and progress and prosperity-generating interests for the two brotherly peoples.

MAP: 04 December 2023