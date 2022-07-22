HM the King Offers Condolences to Bahrain's Sovereign over Passing of HH Sheikha Mathayel bint Ali bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and compassion to the sovereign of Bahrain HM Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, following the passing of HH Sheikha Mathayel bint Ali bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.



In this message, the Sovereign says he learned with great emotion the news of the death of HH Sheikha Mathayel bint Ali bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa.



In these painful circumstances, HM the King expresses to King Hamad and to all the members of his illustrious royal family, his heartfelt condolences and his sincere feelings of compassion, praying the Almighty to have the deceased in his holy mercy, to welcome her in his vast paradise and to grant patience and comfort to the Sovereign and the Royal Family of Bahrain.



MAP 22 July 2022

