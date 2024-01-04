HM the King Offers Condolences to Family of Late Abdelaziz Benzakour

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence and compassion to the family of the late Abdelaziz Benzakour.

In this message, His Majesty the King affirmed that he has learned of the death of Abdelaziz Benzakour with great sorrow and profound grief, praying God to surround the deceased with His holy mercy and to welcome him among the virtuous ones.

On this sad occasion, His Majesty the King expressed His deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as to his family in the field of human rights and national politics, following this cruel loss, imploring the Almighty to grant them patience and comfort.

On this occasion, the Sovereign paid tribute to the noble human qualities of the deceased, as well as his skills and high-level expertise in the fields of law and human rights, as well as his strong commitment to serving the public interest and defending the just causes of the homeland and the citizen, within various human rights organizations and bodies, including the Equity and Reconciliation Commission, the Advisory Council on Human Rights and the Ombudsman Institution, where the deceased, may God rest his soul, had contributed with self-sacrifice, integrity and responsibility to the enshrinement of the values of citizenship and the rule of law.

HM the King said he shared the grief of the family of the deceased following this painful loss, imploring God to reward the late Benzakour for his loyal actions in the service of his country and to accept him among the virtuous ones.

MAP: 03 January 2024