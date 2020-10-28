HM the King Offers Condolences To Family of Late Abderrazak Afilal-Alami Idrissi

HM Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of late Abderrazak Afilal-Alami Idrissi.



In this message, the Sovereign affirmed that he was deeply moved by the news concerning the passing of late Abderrazak Afilal-Alami Idrissi.



In this painful circumstance, the Sovereign extended to all the members of the deceased's family, his loved ones and his friends in the trade union and political spheres, His heartfelt condolences and sincere compassion following the demise of one of the pioneers of trade union action in Morocco, Praying the Almighty to give them patience and comfort.



Sharing the grief of the family following this cruel loss, HM the King asked God to amply reward the deceased for his laudable services to the motherland.

MAP 26 October 2020