HM the King Offers Condolences To Family of Late Actress Fatima Regragui

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences to the family of Moroccan actress, late Fatima Regragui.

In this message, HM the King said he learned with great emotion the passing of artist Fatima Regragui, Praying the Almighty to have her in His holy mercy.

In this painful circumstance, HM the King expressed to the deceased's family, and through them, to her relatives and her big artistic family, His hearty condolences and sincere compassion following the loss of a pioneer and outstanding actress who has contributed for decades in enriching the artistic scene with her brilliant performances in theater, cinema and television.

The Sovereign said he shares the grief of the family of late Fatima Regragui following this cruel loss, Asking God to welcome her in His vast paradise, to fully reward her for her commendable services rendered to the Fatherland and to give patience and comfort to her family.

MAP 03 August 2021