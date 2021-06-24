HM the King Offers Condolences To Family of Late Brahim Id Hali Bicha

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of late Brahim Id Hali Bicha.



In this message, the Sovereign said to have learned with great sorrow the news of the passing of businessman Id Hali Bicha, asking the Almighty to welcome him in His vast paradise.



In this sad circumstance, HM the King expressed to the members of the deceased's family and, through them, to his relatives and to all his friends and admirers, his hearty condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, following this cruel loss, the divine will being unstoppable.



HM the King also said that he remembers, with esteem, the laudable qualities of the deceased, in particular his sincere patriotism which he embodied either as a competent businessman attached to the unwavering values of the Nation and to its sacredness and loyal to the Glorious Alawite Throne, or as a sponsor known for his many charitable works, including his contribution and support for the social and humanitarian projects of the Mohammed VI Foundation for Solidarity, in addition to his generosity towards learners of the Holy Quran.



While sharing the grief of the family of the deceased, the Sovereign asked God to grant them patience and comfort and to fully reward the deceased for his commendable services rendered to his Fatherland and for the good deeds he has accomplished, and to welcome him among his faithful servants.

MAP 22 June 2021