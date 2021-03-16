HM the King Offers Condolences to Ivorian President over Death of Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolences and compassion to the President of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire, Alassane Dramane Ouattara, following the death of Prime Minister, Head of the Government and Minister of Defense, Hamed Bakayoko.

In this message, the Sovereign says he learned with emotion the passing of Hamed Bakayoko.

In this painful circumstance, HM the King expresses to President Ouattara, as well as to the family members of the deceased and the people of Cote d'Ivoire His heartfelt condolences and His feelings of deep compassion while paying tribute to the memory of late Bakayoko "whose action served with constancy the supreme interests of his country, as well as the development of relations between the two brotherly countries."

MAP 13 March 2021