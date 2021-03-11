HM the King Offers Condolences to President of Equatorial Guinea Following Accidental Explosions in Military Camp

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and solidarity to President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, following the accidental explosions that occurred in a military camp in Bata, causing many casualties and several injuries.

In this message, the Sovereign said he learned with deep sorrow the news of the tragedy caused by a series of accidental explosions in a military camp in Bata, which resulted in many casualties and several injuries and caused extensive material damage.

In this painful circumstance, the HM the King offered His sincere condolences to president Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and expressed His heartfelt compassion for the grieving families.

MAP 10 March 2021