HM the King Offers Condolences to President of Tanzania over Death of President John Pombe Magufuli

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to Her Excellency Samia Hassan Suluhu, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

In this message, the Sovereign said He was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of President John Pombe Magufuli.

On this painful occasion, HM the King expressed to President Samia Hassan Suluhu, on His own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His Sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy to the bereaved family and to the friendly Tanzanian people, following the loss of a great statesman who contributed with much dedication and resolve to his country's economic achievements and served his nations's best interest.

"I share your grief at this difficult time. During the official visit I paid to Tanzania in October 2016, it was clear to Me how much the late President was guided by a sincere spirit of fraternity, and how keen he was to promote fruitful, constructive cooperation between out two sister nations," said the Sovereign.

MAP 19 March 2021