HM the King Offers Condolences To Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein Following Death of His Wife

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein following the death of his wife, Princess Marie.

In this message, the Sovereign said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Princess Marie.

On this sad occasion, HM the King expressed to Prince Hans-Adam II, and through him, to all the members of his illustrious family, His hearty condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, praying God to grant them patience and comfort.

MAP 23 August 2021