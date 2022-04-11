HM the King Offers Iftar in Honor of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

In view of the strong bonds of brotherhood and mutual esteem that have always united His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, to His brother, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the State of the United Arab Emirates, and in recognition of the relations of permanent affection and constant communication linking the two sister families, and of the relations of fruitful cooperation and active solidarity between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, His Majesty the King accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan and HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, received, on Saturday, at the Royal Residence in Salé, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is visiting his second country Morocco, and offered an Iftar in his honor.



The Iftar was attended by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the Governor in the region of Dhafra, HH Sheikh Hazzaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Presidential Affairs, as well as several personalities accompanying HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

MAP 09 avril 2022