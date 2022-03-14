HM the King Offers Lunch in Honour of Mauritanian PM, Delegation Accompanying Him

His Majesty King Mohammed VI offered, Friday in Rabat, a lunch in honour of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Bilal Messoud, and the delegation accompanying him, which was chaired by Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch.



This lunch was attended by Fouad Ali El Himma and Omar Azziman, Advisors to HM the King, Rachid Talbi Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Naama Mayara, Speaker of the House of Advisors, Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, members of the government and several other figures.



Akhannouch and Ould Bilal Messoud co-chaired, on Friday, the 8th session of the Moroccan-Mauritanian Joint High Commission, which was an opportunity to examine new prospects for the consolidation of cooperation between Morocco and Mauritania, and an opportunity to build fruitful partnerships in several areas, in accordance with the guidelines of the Heads of State of the two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and His Excellency President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani.



This session was marked by the signing of 13 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding.

MAP 11 March 2022