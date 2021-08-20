HM the King Pardons 486 People on Youth Day
On the occasion of the Youth Day, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 486 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the ministry of justice.
The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 389 and are divided into:
- 7 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison term.
- 379 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.
- 3 inmates who had their prison sentences commuted from life imprisonment to fixed prison terms.
The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 97 and are divided into:
- 36 people who benefited from pardon over their prison terms or remaining prison sentence.
- 12 people who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.
- 47 people had their fines annulled.
- 2 people who benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines as well.
Royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.
MAP 20 August 2021