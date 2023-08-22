HM the King Pardons 760 People on Youth Day

On the occasion of the Youth Day, HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has granted His pardon to 760 people sentenced by the different Moroccan courts, said a statement by the Justice Ministry.

* The detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 601 and are divided into:

- 50 inmates who benefited from pardon over their remaining prison term.

- 551 prisoners who had their prison terms reduced.

* The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 159 and are divided into:

- 37 people who benefited from pardon over their prison terms or remaining prison sentence.

- 08 people who benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.

- 107 people who had their fines annulled.

- 06 people who benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines as well.

- 01 person who benefited from pardon over fines and remaining prison sentence.

Royal pardon is customary in Morocco to mark national and religious holidays.





MAP: 20 August 2023