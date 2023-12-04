HM the King to Pay Official Visit to UAE as of Monday

HM King Mohammed VI will pay an official visit to the United Arab Emirates as of Monday, at the invitation of HH Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Ministry of Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announced in a press release.

Here follows the translation of the press release:

"The Ministry of Royal Household, Protocol and Chancellery announces that HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, will pay an official visit to the State of the United Arab Emirates, as of Monday, December 4, 2023, at the invitation of HH Sheikh Mohammed Ben Zayed Al-Nahyan, President of the State of the United Arab Emirates.

May His Majesty be safe and sound whatever He does".

MAP: 03 December 2023