Wednesday 18 November 2020
HM the King Receives Congratulatory Messages from Heads of State and Government of Brotherly Countries on Independence Day
On the occasion of the Independence Day, HM King Mohammed VI received congratulatory messages from heads of state and government of brotherly and friendly countries.
In these messages, the leaders extended to the Sovereign their wishes of health and happiness, wishing the Moroccan people further progress and prosperity, under the leadership of HM the King.
MAP18 November 2020