His Majesty King Mohammed VI received on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Royal Palace of Bouznika, President of the Gabonese Republic, His Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba, who is on a visit to Morocco.



This meeting reflects the exemplary nature of the Moroccan-Gabonese partnership, as well as the friendly relations between the peoples of the two sister countries.

MAP 11 November 2021