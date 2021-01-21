HM the King Receives UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

His Majesty King Mohammed VI received Wednesday, at the Royal Palace of Fez, the Emirati Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was carrying a message from Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to HM the King,

During this audience, talks focused on the evolution of bilateral relations in various fields.

The audience was attended on the Moroccan side by Mr. Fouad Ali El Himma, Advisor to His Majesty the King and Mr. Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, and on the Emirati side by Director of the office of H.H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mr. Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja,

MAP 20 January 2021