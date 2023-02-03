HM the King Sends Condolence Message to Family of Late Mustapha Fares

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family members of the late Mustapha Fares.

In this message, the Sovereign affirms having learned with deep emotion the news of the death of the late Mustapha Fares, praying God to surround him with His holy mercy.

In this painful circumstance, HM the King expresses to the members of the deceased's family and to all their relatives, His deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion, remembering the qualities of the deceased who showed sincere patriotism and great professional competence in all the positions of responsibility and high governmental functions he held.

HM the King implores the Almighty to grant patience and comfort to the family members of the late Mustapha Fares, to amply reward the deceased for the commendable services he rendered to his homeland and to welcome him in His vast paradise among the virtuous.

MAP: 02 February 2023