HM the King Sends Condolence Message to Family of Writer and Journalist Driss El Khouri

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of writer and journalist Driss El Khouri.



In this message, the Sovereign says he learned with emotion and grief the death of the eminent writer and journalist Driss El Khouri, may God surround him with His infinite mercy and welcome him into His vast paradise.



In this painful circumstance, HM the King expresses to the members of the family of the deceased, to all his relatives, friends and admirers, as well as to his artistic and national media family, His deep condolences and His sincere feelings of compassion following the death of one of the pioneers of contemporary Moroccan literature, whose distinguished literary and journalistic creations echoed beyond the geographical borders of the Nation.



HM the King implores God to grant patience and comfort to the family of the deceased, to welcome him into His vast paradise and to reward him amply for his intellectual and cultural contributions to his homeland.

MAP 17 February 2022