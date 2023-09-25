HM the King Sends Message of Condolences and Compassion to Family of Late Aïcha El Khattabi

HM King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to the family of late Aïcha El Khattabi, daughter of late Mohamed Ben Abdelkrim El Khattabi.

In this message, the Sovereign affirms having learned with deep sorrow and great emotion the news of the death of late Aïcha El Khattabi, imploring the Almighty to have her in His holy mercy and to grant her family patience and comfort.

In this painful circumstance, HM the King expresses to the family of the deceased, and through them to all her loved ones, His deep condolences and His sincere feelings of compassion following this cruel loss, the divine will being unstoppable, remembering with esteem the qualities of the deceased, her sincere love for the Homeland, her loyalty and her unwavering attachment to the sacred values of the Nation and the glorious Alaouite Throne.

Sharing the feelings of the members of the family of late Aïcha El Khattabi in this painful ordeal, the Sovereign implores the Almighty to accept the deceased and to amply reward her for the laudable services rendered.

MAP: 22 September 2023