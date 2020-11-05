HM the King Sends Message of Condolences To Family of Late Ahmed Amsrouy Belhassane

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolence and compassion to the family of late businessman Ahmed Amsrouy Belhassane.



In this message, the Sovereign said he learnt with deep sorrow the passing of businessman Ahmed Amsrouy Belhassane.



In this sad circumstance, HM the King expressed to the members of the deceased's family, to his brother Hassan Amsroury Belhassane, to their relatives and to his friends, His heartfelt condolences and sincere compassion following this painful loss.



The Sovereign said he shares their feelings following this ordeal, recalling with esteem the great sincere human and patriotic qualities of the deceased, in his support for lofty solidarity-based and human initiatives.



HM the King also asked God to grant the family of Ahmed Amsrouy Belhassane, patience and comfort and to reward the deceased for his commendable services for the Motherland.

MAP 01 November 2020