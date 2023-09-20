HM the King Sends Message of Thanks and Gratitude to Acting President of Spanish Government

His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, has sent a message of thanks and gratitude to the acting president of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, Mr. Pedro Sanchez, following the participation of a contingent of the Spanish Military Rescue Unit in the search and rescue efforts deployed after the violent earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses, on His own behalf and that of the Moroccan people, His deep gratitude and heartfelt thanks to Mr. Sanchez and to the members of his country's government, for their "great support to the Kingdom of Morocco, following the violent earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region on September 8".

HM the King voices His high appreciation of the spirit of sincere solidarity shown by the friendly Kingdom of Spain, King, government and people, towards Morocco, and which was clearly illustrated through the participation of the contingent of the Spanish Military Rescue Unit in search and rescue operations in the disaster areas, with nobility, abnegation and efficiency and in perfect synergy and cohesion with Moroccan teams.

On the same occasion, the Sovereign expresses to the acting president of the Spanish Government His pride in the distinguished relations of friendship and cooperation uniting the Kingdoms of Morocco and Spain.

MAP: 20 September 2023