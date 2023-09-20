HM the King Sends Message of Thanks and Gratitude to King Felipe VI of Spain

In this message, HM the King expresses to Their Majesties King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia, His most sincere thanks and gratitude for their feelings of compassion and solidarity towards the Moroccan people, following the painful earthquake that struck the Al Haouz region.

The Sovereign expressed, on His own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, His heartfelt thanks and deep gratitude to His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain for His country's support, praising the active participation of the Spanish Military Rescue Unit contingent in search and rescue operations in the disaster areas, in perfect synergy with Moroccan teams.

"This fraternal initiative on the part of your country will remain forever anchored in the history of the friendship and excellent relations of cooperation and good neighborliness that unite the Kingdoms of Morocco and Spain," concluded His Majesty the King.



MAP: 20 September 2023