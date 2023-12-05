HM the King, UAE President Chair MoU Exchange Ceremony

As part of the working and fraternal visit that HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, is paying to the United Arab Emirates at the invitation of the Head of State, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Sovereign and the Emirati President chaired, on Monday at the Qasr Al Watan Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, the exchange ceremony of several memoranda of understanding between the Kingdom of Morocco and the United Arab Emirates.

The first MoU on investment cooperation in relation to high-speed train projects in the Kingdom was exchanged between UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Souhail Mohamed Al Mazroui, and National Office of Railways Director, Mohamed Rabii El Khlie.

The second MoU on investment cooperation in the water sector was exchanged between Souhail Mohamed Al Mazroui and Equipment and Water Minister, Nizar Baraka, while the third MoU on investment cooperation in developmental projects was exchanged between Emirati Minister of Investment, Mohamed Hassan Souidi, and Minister-Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget, Fouzi Lekjaa.

The fourth MoU concluded between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the OCP Group was exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Souidi, and OCP Group CEO, Mostafa Terrab, while the fifth on investment cooperation in the energy sector was exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Souidi and Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Minister Leila Benali.

The sixth MoU on investment cooperation and partnership in the agriculture and fisheries sectors was exchanged between UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam bint Mohammad Al Mheiri, and Morocco's Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development, Water and Forests, Mohamed Sadiki, while the seventh on investment cooperation in the airports sector was exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Souidi and Minister of Transport and Logistics Mohamed Abdeljalil.

The eighth MoU on investment cooperation in the ports sector was exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Souidi and Nizar Baraka, while the ninth MoU on investment cooperation in relation to Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline project was exchanged between Souhail Mohamed Al Mazroui and Managing Director of the National Office of Hydrocarbons and Mines, Amina Benkhadra.

The tenth MoU on mutual cooperation in the financial and capital markets sector was exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Souidi and Minister of Economy and Finance, Nadia Fettah, while the eleventh MoU on investment cooperation in the tourism and real estate sector was exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Souidi and Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Investment, Convergence and Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli.

The twelfth MoU on investment cooperation in data centre projects was exchanged between Mohamed Hassan Souidi and Mohcine Jazouli.

Signed by Moroccan officials and their Emirati peers, these MoUs will give strong impetus to Morocco-UAE cooperation and testify to the deep and excellent bilateral relations as well as the will of the two Heads of State, HM King Mohammed VI and HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, to consolidate the multidimensional strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries.

The memorandum exchange ceremony was attended by members of the official delegation accompanying the Sovereign, as well as several senior Emirati figures.

MAP: 04 December 2023