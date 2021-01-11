Independence Manifesto Day: Royal Pardon for 756 People
On the occasion of the commemoration of the Independence Manifesto Day, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 756 convicts, said a statement by the Ministry of Justice.
According to the same source, the detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 493:
- 17 inmates benefited from the pardon over their remaining prison sentences.
- 475 prisoners had their prison terms reduced.
- 1 inmate' life sentence commuted to limited prison terms.
The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 263:
- 91 persons benefited from pardon over their imprisonment term.
- 25 people benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.
- 9 people benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines.
- 138 people had their fines annulled.
Pardon is granted to a number of prisoners by the Sovereign on the occasion of religious and major national celebrations.
MAP 10 January 2021