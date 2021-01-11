Independence Manifesto Day: Royal Pardon for 756 People

On the occasion of the commemoration of the Independence Manifesto Day, HM King Mohammed VI has granted his pardon to 756 convicts, said a statement by the Ministry of Justice.

According to the same source, the detained beneficiaries of the pardon are 493:

- 17 inmates benefited from the pardon over their remaining prison sentences.

- 475 prisoners had their prison terms reduced.

- 1 inmate' life sentence commuted to limited prison terms.

The free beneficiaries of the pardon are 263:

- 91 persons benefited from pardon over their imprisonment term.

- 25 people benefited from pardon over their imprisonment terms while their fines were maintained.

- 9 people benefited from pardon over their prison terms and fines.

- 138 people had their fines annulled.

Pardon is granted to a number of prisoners by the Sovereign on the occasion of religious and major national celebrations.

MAP 10 January 2021