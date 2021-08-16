Message of Condolences and Compassion from HM the King to Abdellatif El Hammouchi Following His Mother Death

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolences and compassion to Abdellatif Hammouchi, Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance (DGSN-DGST), following the death of his mother.



In this message, HM the King says he learnt with great emotion and deep sadness the death of the mother of Hammouchi, may God bless her soul and welcome her in His vast paradise among His virtuous followers.



In this painful circumstance, the Sovereign expresses to Hammouchi and to all the members of his family, His most saddened condolences and His most sincere feelings of compassion in this cruel loss, imploring God to reward Hammouchi with the blessing of his mother and to grant him patience and comfort.



"Your unshakeable faith in the inescapable destiny of God only strengthens your patience in such an ordeal, and God will reward you amply," emphasizes HM the King in this message, noting that the best consolation after this death is that the deceased gave birth to virtuous men and women to whom she inculcated a good education based on noble virtues and the values of sincere patriotism and attachment to the constant values of the Nation and its sacralities.



In these blessed days, the Sovereign prays to God to surround the deceased with His vast mercy and forgiveness and "to reward her amply for her good deeds and to welcome her, alongside your father, in His vast paradises among the prophets, the martyrs and the virtuous".



"While sharing your grief over this cruel loss, We assure you of Our benevolence and Our high solicitude," adds HM the King.



"And give good tidings to the patient. who, when a suffering visits them, say: +We certainly belong to Allah, and to Him we are bound to return+," God Almighty has spoken the truth.

MAP 14 August 2021