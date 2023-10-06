Message of Condolences and Compassion from HM the King to Family of Late Jean-Pierre Elkabbach

HM King Mohammed VI has sent a message of condolence and compassion to the family of the late journalist Jean-Pierre Elkabbach.

In this message, the Sovereign emphasizes that He learned with emotion the sad news of the death of Jean-Pierre Elkabbach, addressing in this sad circumstance to the members of the family of the deceased, to his friends and relatives, His sincere condolences and expression of His deep compassion.

"We wish to pay a vibrant tribute to the memory of this great figure of journalism who marked the history of French radio and television," HM the King writes in the message, adding that the deceased's passion for truth and undeniable talent "illuminated the media landscape and will continue to inspire future generations".

MAP/ 05 October 2023