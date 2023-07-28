Message of Condolences and Compassion from HM the King to Family of Late Mohamed Sekkat

His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a message of condolence and compassion to the family of the late Mohamed Sekkat.

In this message, HM the King says he learned with deep emotion of the death of the late Mohamed Sekkat, may God accept him among the virtuous faithful and welcome him to His vast paradise.

In this painful circumstance, the Sovereign expresses to the members of the deceased's family and to all his relatives and friends, His deep condolences and sincere feelings of compassion following this cruel loss, while praising the qualities of the late Mohamed Sekkat.

HM the king underlines that with his passing, the Moroccan banking and financial sector loses one of its competent national executives, recognized for the creativity, seriousness and great experience he demonstrated in the various missions and high functions he assumed with responsibility, integrity and competence, particularly the post of Governor of Bank Al-Maghrib.

HM the King implores God to grant patience and comfort to the members of the deceased's family, to surround him with His holy mercy, to reward him amply for the praiseworthy services rendered to his homeland and to welcome him into His vast paradise among the prophets, the truthful ones, the martyrs and the virtuous ones.

MAP: 27 July 2023